Plea to fill up vacancies to the post of Vice-Chairperson, members in National Commission for Backward Classes

March 21, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to fill up vacancies to the post of Vice-Chairperson and two members in the National Commission for Backward Classes.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the Centre on the petition filed by O.R. Gokul Abimanyu, a final year law student of the Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchi. The petitioner said that the National Commission for Backward Classes was set up in 1993. The Commission’s function is to examine the requests for inclusion of any class of citizens as a backward class in the lists and hear complaints of over-inclusion or under-inclusion of any backward class in such lists and tender such advice to the Central Government as it deems appropriate, he said.

The Commission was instituted with the core function of securing the social, educational, economic and cultural interest of Backward classes. The effective functioning of the constitutional body is of paramount importance for public welfare. Having such significance, the Commission at present was functioning with just the Chairperson and one member. This was affecting the primary function of the Commission with regard to the welfare of the Backward Classes, the petitioner said.

He sought a direction to the Centre to fill up the vacancies in the National Commission for Backward Classes. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till April 11.