Plea to fill dialysis technician posts lying vacant in GHs across Tamil Nadu

The demand to recruit more dialysis technicians in all government hospitals in Tamil Nadu as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has risen in the wake of increase in kidney failure cases. `

C. Anand Raj, a health activist based in Madurai, says that in the late 1990s, 34 sanctioned posts were allotted for dialysis technicians in all the GHs in the State. However, right now only two posts were occupied while 34 remain vacant.

As per official data, there are 2,050 hemodialysis machines available in GHs in the State – 1,400 in medical colleges and 650 in government headquarters hospitals. According to national hemodialysis guidelines, there should be one technician for three patients/machines per shift and hence, as per the total number of hemodialysis machines in Tamil Nadu, the actual requirement of technicians should be 683, he says.

“The total number of dialysis technicians (regular) currently available is two, along with the 160 technicians recruited by Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB),” he says.

Considering the need for more technicians, heads of respective medical college hospitals in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Salem, Stanley (Chennai), etc., sent their proposals to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research. “The proposals were perused by the DME and were sent to the Planning and Development Section and Health and Family Welfare Department on June 21, 2023, requesting to create 624 posts for dialysis technicians,” Mr. Anand Raj says.

But, even after one year, the vacant posts have not been filled. “As a point in case, the Right to Information Act reply about the number of dialysis (cycles) in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai from 2017 to 2023 reveals that it has gradually increased from 5,861 in 2017 to 35,764 in 2023,” he says. The number, more than anything, sheds light on the importance of dialysis procedure in government hospitals.

Despite Madurai Bench of Madras Hight Court ordering in 2017 to recruit the necessary number of dialysis technicians, the number is still below the national guidelines recommended for handling hemodialysis machines.

A senior doctor in the GRH says there are 13 dialysis technicians in the hospital and that is on par with the guidelines and this strength is adequate to handle 50 dialysis machines in the hospital.

Another senior doctor from a government medical college hospital says though the technicians were not recruited through MRB, the hospitals were managing the operation of machines through students of dialysis technician courses and those who were trained under medical college hospitals. “But, as the demand is for direct recruitment, the drive for recruiting the earmarked posts is under way,” he says.

