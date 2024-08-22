Plea to fence unused stone quarries near foothills of Yanaimalai in Othakadai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to Madurai district administration to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to fence the entire area of unused stone quarries near the foothills of Yanaimalai in Othakadai in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from authorities to a petition filed by N. Abdul Rahman Jalal of Othakadai. He said that in 2023 two women died by drowning in the stagnant water in the unused stone quarry pond located near the foothills of Yanaimalai. This year a man had also died.

Due to the frequent occurrence of such incidents, the residents of the area demanded that authorities fence the unused quarries. The quarry operations had stopped and they were abandoned. The pits, the rough tracks leading to the quarries and the stagnant ponds in the quarries posed a threat to the residents, the petitioner said.

He said that not only the residents, but also devotees visiting the nearby Narasinga Perumal Temple, farmers, school children and the general public visit the area out of enthusiasm unaware of its dangers. Anti-social elements use it for illegal activities, he said.

He said that authorities have not implemented any safety measures in the area which include fencing the area, increasing security around the area and installing name boards to warn the people of the dangers. A representation was made to authorities to fence the unused area. However, no steps have been initiated in this regard so far, he said.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to fence the entire area of the unused stone quarries located near the foothills of Yanaimalai, install warning boards explaining the danger of the area and bring the entire area under constant police surveillance to make it a safe place. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 10.