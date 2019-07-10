Plea to extend Tejas Express up to Nagercoil

TIRUNELVELI

Kanniyakumari MP H. Vasanthakumar of Congress has appealed to Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal to extend the Tejas Express and Sampark Kranti Express Trains, up to Nagercoil for the benefit of passengers from the southern districts.

In a petition submitted to Mr. Goyal on Wednesday, Mr. Vasanthakumar said the tri-weekly Nagercoil–Tambaram Express Train should be operated during weekends also as number of passengers travelling to Chennai from southern districts and vice-versa during weekends would always be phenomenally high.

The Tejas Express, being operated between Chennai and Madurai as daytime train, and Hazrat Nizamuddin – Madurai Sampark Kranti Express should be extended up to Nagercoil.

Since Kanniyakumari, an international tourist destination, attracts several lakhs of domestic and foreign visitors every year, retiring rooms with modern facilities including free wifi, should be created at Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil railway stations.

A new Railway Division with Kanniyakumari as its headquarters should be created, Mr. Vasanthakumar appealed.