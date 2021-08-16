Plea to expedite Smart City work in Thoothukudi

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice and sought counter affidavit from the Thoothukudi district administration on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to expedite the Smart City works in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought a response from the authorities in the petition filed by P. Santhanasekar of Thoothukudi. He complained that the road laying project which started last year was moving at a snail’s pace.

People in the areas where the project work was underway faced hardship as these roads were dug up and the construction materials were all over the place. The residents were unable to move freely as a result.

In cases of emergency, it would be difficult for emergency vehicles to ply on these roads, he said. Though a representation was sent in this regard, the authorities have not responded to it, he said.

The petitioner said that the district administration should take steps to expedite the project in Anna Nagar Main Road, Bryant Nagar Main Road, Jayaraj Road, VE road, Balavinayagarkoil Road, Tiruchendur Road and other roads.