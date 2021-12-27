Plea to expedite probe into Kurumbur PACB scam

27 December 2021 18:02 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Besides expediting the ongoing investigation into irregularities in Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank, steps should be taken to return the pledged jewels and deposits with maturity amount, the investors have appealed.

Submitting a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday after staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate, the depositors led by Kurumbur PACB Retrieval Committee president J. Prabhakaran said the administrators of the bank had indulged in irregularities to the tune of over ₹2 crore by misappropriating the deposits and jewels pledged against the loans.

Though police initiated investigation after registering a case, the probe was far from satisfactory, which would only help the culprits. Hence, the Collector should instruct the police to expedite the probe and initiate criminal proceedings against the culprits. Moreover, fresh crop loans should be given to Kurumbur PACB members after making its operations transparent, the petitioners said.

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam, led by Ottapidaaram taluk secretary Deivaraj, submitted a petition seeking disbursal of crop loans by Keezhamangalam Cooperative Society to agriculturists and action against the secretary of the society for denying loans to the cultivators.

Seeking patta for 60-odd houses in Azhagaapuri under Maappillaiyoorani village panchayat, members of Thamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi members submitted a petition to the Collector. They also urged the Collector to cancel the fake pattas and take action against officials who issued them.

Villagers from Mudivaithaanenthal submitted a petition seeking removal of encroachments along the irrigation tank on Vaagaikulam-Mudivaithaanenthal Road.

Members of Thamizh Puligal submitted a petition seeking basic infrastructure facilities in Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony near Gomezpuram on Thoothukudi-Tharuvaikulam Road.