Plea to expedite flood carrier canal Project

January 08, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought response from the State government to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to expedite the formation of flood carrier canal from Kannadian channel project which was a part of the Thamirabarani-Karumeniyaru-Nambiyaru link project.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by T. Arasuraja alias Anburaja of Thoothukudi district. The petitioner said that on the completion of the flood carrier canal Project about 50 villages in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts will be benefited with irrigation water sources.

He said that even the first phase of the project was not completed as planned and there was cost escalation. If the project is completed, the main objective to construct an irrigation canal will be achieved. As the project was not completed on time, it has affected the livelihood of the farmers and they have incurred losses.

The petitioner said that the project should be expedited and completed within a timeframe. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter till January 24.

