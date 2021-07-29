Plea to expedite creation of Srivilliputhur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve

Members of Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam submitted a petition to the Collector here on Thursday to expedite the work towards creation of Srivilliputhur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, on the occasion of World Tiger Day, which falls on July 29.

Led by its Chief Coordinator M. Rajan, the forum members wore tiger face masks while submitting the petition to the Collector. Mr. Rajan said that Vaigai river was one of the main water sources for five southern districts of the State. Creation of Srivilliputhur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve would help in protecting Vaigai river and its catchment areas. It would also help in the long-term sustenance of people in the southern districts.

Also, the tiger reserve would help in maintaining the ecological balance in the area. Hence creation of the tiger reserve must be expedited, said Mr. Rajan.