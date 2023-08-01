HamberMenu
Plea to expand scope of reformation projects to cover prisons in southern districts

August 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response of the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to implement ‘PARAVAI’ and ‘PATTAM’ projects, launched in Chennai to reform first-time offenders, in the central and special prisons in Madurai, Tiruchi and Palayamkottai.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the State to submit a report on the salient features of the projects and the method in which the projects can be implemented. The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate K.R. Raja of Madurai.

The petitioner said the Greater Chennai City Police launched ‘PARAVAI’ (Personality Attitude Reformation Assistance Venture Affirming Identity) for reforming young first-time offenders and ensure their rehabilitation and integration into the mainstream of society.

The project was launched in association with Prisons and Correctional Services Department, Social Defence Department and Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority. It was being implemented through PRISM, a non-governmental organisation.

Similarly, ‘PATTAM’ (Personality and attitude transformation through therapeutic assistance and management), a project was launched in Saidapet Sub-Jail for rehabilitation of first-time petty offenders.

The scope of ‘PARAVAI’ and ‘PATTAM’ projects should be expanded to the southern districts. The petitioner said that he made a representation to the authorities to expand these projects to cover first-time offenders lodged in Central Prisons in Madurai, Tiruchi and Palayamkottai and Special Prisons. However, there has been no response from the authorities so far. The court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

