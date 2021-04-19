Plea to exempt April 25 from full lockdown

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the State government not to implement full lockdown this Sunday, on April 25, as it is an auspicious day when many weddings are scheduled to take place.

A release from its president N. Jegatheesan said many auspicious events planned for this Sunday were in jeopardy due to the imposition of full lockdown.

Meanwhile, the State Chief Election Commissioner has announced that full lockdown restrictions will not be imposed on May 2, a Sunday, when counting of votes will take place.

The government has permitted 50% occupancy in theatres. Hence, the government must also permit 50% occupancy in marriage halls up to a maximum of 250 participants. The government should not impose any restrictions this Sunday and allow weddings to be conducted as planned, by following the Safety Operating Procedure laid down by the government.

The government must exempt wholesale trade of perishable commodities such as vegetables, fruits and flowers during night hours by following safety precautions as the business is predominantly done during night hours. If such permission is not granted, huge quantities of perishable commodities such as vegetables, fruits and flowers would be damaged and these businesses will face huge losses.

Further, the Prime Minister and the Union Health Department must permit the State governments to directly purchase COVID-19 vaccines under the Disaster Management Act, the release said.