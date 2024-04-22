GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to establish Siddha dispensaries in more UPHCs

April 22, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to establish Siddha dispensaries in Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Nagercoil, Karur, Kumbakonam and Sivakasi Corporations.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Sureshkumar and G. Arul Murugan ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by J. Jeyavenkatesh of Jaihindpuram in Madurai. The petitioner said only seven Corporations in the State — Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Vellore — had such Siddha dispensaries.

He said the High Court Bench in Madurai had a Siddha clinic and dispensary on the premises and treatment was provided to advocates, court staff, litigants and others. A representation was made to establish Siddha dispensaries in the six corporations, but no positive action had been taken, he added.

