May 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to establish separate wards to treat women prisoners at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and S. Srimathy sought response from the State on the petition filed by V. Banu, a life convict currently lodged in the Special Prison for Women in Tiruchi.

The petitioner said that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was receiving treatment for the same. She said that there were no separate wards to provide treatment for women prisoners at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi and the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. However, for male prisoners there was a separate convict prisoners ward at both the government hospitals.

There was also a separate ward to provide treatment for women prisoners at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai. This should be extended to both the government hospitals in Tiruchi and Madurai, she said.

The petitioner said that she had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, no action was taken. Steps should be taken to establish the same, she said. The case was adjourned by four weeks.