Plea to establish NIPER in Madurai as per Finance Commission recommendation

December 01, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to set up National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice on the petition filed by advocate R. Manibharathi of Madurai. He said that the eighth Finance Commission in its meeting held on January 20, 2011, recommended establishing NIPER in Madurai. However, the project has not commenced yet, he said.

The petitioner said that the Central government had established NIPER at S.A.S Nagar (Mohali) in 1998 and during 2007-2008, six new NIPERs were established - in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raebareli.

Following the recommendation made to establish NIPER, an institute of national importance, in Tamil Nadu, the government had allotted 116 acres of land free of cost in Madurai district. The establishment of NIPER in Madurai will be a major impetus for research activities in the field of pharmacology. It would encourage investors to start pharma companies in the district, he said.

However, the proposal to establish NIPER in Madurai is yet to take shape and this long delay is affecting the students of Tamil Nadu who aspire to study pharmaceutical studies. It also impedes the growth of pharma industry in the State, he said.

