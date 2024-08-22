GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to establish Government Higher Secondary School for boys in Ramanathapuram

Published - August 22, 2024 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Ramanathapuram Chief Educational Officer to file a report on the proposal to upgrade a Municipal Middle School to a Government Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the official to file a report to the public interest litigation petition filed by C. Pubesh of Ramanathapuram who sought a direction to authorities to establish a Government Higher Secondary School for boys in Ramanathapuram.

The petitioner said that there was no Government Higher Secondary School for boys in Ramanathapuram. He said that he made a representation to authorities requesting the school for boys so that the poor students can get the benefits provided by the State government.

He said that the Ramanathapuram Chief Educational Officer had sent him a communication in 2023 stating that a proposal was sent to the Directorate of School Education to upgrade a Municipal Middle School in Ramanathapuram to a High School.

The petitioner said that there was a need for a Higher Secondary School and sought a direction to authorities to take steps to establish a Government Higher Secondary School for boys in Ramanathapuram. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 11.

