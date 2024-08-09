GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to establish bone marrow transplant surgery facility in GRH

Published - August 09, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in Madurai

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in Madurai | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State to the public interest litigation petition filed by an activist seeking a direction to the government to establish bone marrow transplant surgery facility in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the State to a petition filed by activist A. Veronica Mary of Madurai. The petitioner said that the facility available in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai should be made available at GRH for the benefit of the patients of not just Madurai but also the southern districts of the State.

The activist said that the number of people suffering from bone marrow problems was increasing day by day in Tamil Nadu. Bone marrow failure leads to bone marrow becoming inactive and blood cells continue to decrease. Frequent blood transfusions are required. Frequent infections and bleeding also occur. If the bone marrow is to function again treatment is mandatory. Blood cancer patients need this life-saving circulatory system therapy, she said.

Bone marrow transplant surgery is an important procedure for treatment of rare conditions such as aplastic anaemia where the bone marrow can not make enough new blood cells for the body to work normally. For genetic conditions such as thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia, Fanconi anaemia, storage disorder, osteoporosis and immunodeficiency, bone marrow transplant is needed, the petitioner said.

While private hospitals charge between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh for the treatment, there was no such treatment facility in GRH. The treatment was available in RGGGH in Chennai. A similar facility should be established at GRH with a special team of doctors and medical staff for the benefit of the patients from the southern districts of the State, she said.

