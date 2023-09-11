Plea to erect fence around water body situated close to school

September 11, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to Collector K. Senthil Raj to erect fence around an irrigation tank in the village, president of Chennampatti village panchayat Ayyadurai submitted a petition on Monday.

In his petition, Mr. Ayyadurai said the irrigation tank, situated close to the panchayat union primary school, would be brimming with water during the monsoon. Considering the safety of the children, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to erect fence around the water body, he said.

A group of people from Arumuganeri, Selvarajapuram, Mela Shanmugapuram, Railway Colony, Ganesapuram and Perumalpuram submitted petition to the Collector against the move to establish electric crematorium in Mela Shanmugapuram area. The petitioners said the electric crematorium coming up near the residential area would cause serious pollution. Instead, it should be created near the cremation ground at Vellamadai, they said.

A group of people from Pazhaya Kaayal, led by Abdul Nistar, president of Musa Jama Masjid Administrative Committee, submitted a petition seeking eviction of encroachment made on a government land by an individual. Since the encroacher was creating law and order issues, the Collector should instruct the revenue department officials to survey the land under illegal possession and remove the unlawful structures made on the land, they said.

Seeking comprehensive audit by a Special Officer into the financial irregularities of Karunkadal panchayat in Alwarthirunagari panchayat union, a petition was submitted to the Collector. The petitioners also alleged that the Karunkadal panchayat president was procuring inferior quality products for the rural local body.