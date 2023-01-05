Plea to ensure that aided schools also received benefits on a par with government institutions

January 05, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a petition seeking a direction to the government to extend the benefits of the newly-introduced welfare schemes provided to government school children to government-aided school students also.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan sought response from the State on the petition filed by Association of Management of Hindu Educational Institutions, Madurai, represented by its secretary Swami Niyamanantha. The petitioner said the aided schools were functioning on a par with government schools by imparting education in Tamil medium of instruction for the benefit of students from rural and economically weak backgrounds. The aided schools provide education without collecting tuition fees and are established in compliance with norms and standards fixed by the government.

The State has introduced many vibrant and dynamic initiatives for the growth of literacy rate by increasing gross enrolment ratio in schools. The State has also introduced welfare schemes such as noon meal scheme, free uniforms, school materials and free bus passes so as to encourage the students to go to school and to help them in improving their performance.

The State government has also announced new schemes for students studying in government schools viz., breakfast for students, cash incentives for girl students joining colleges, priority in appointment in government services, quota in MBBS course, free education at IIT/IIM and other reputed higher education institutes.

However, all these welfare measures have not been extended to students studying in government-aided schools. These benefits must also be extended to students studying in government-aided schools.