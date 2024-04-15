GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Plea to ensure safe release of two T.N. sailors from Iran’s captivity

April 15, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking the safe release of the ship detained by Iran with Indian sailors, including two sailors from Thoothukudi, a petition was submitted in the Collectorate on Monday.

When cargo ship MSC Aries, registered in Portugal, left Dubai seaport, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards of Iran detained the vessel on April 13. Iran alleged that the ship had close links with Israel, with which the Islamic Republic had longstanding hostility, which has worsened further after Israel’s attack on Iranian embassy in Syria and Iran’s retaliatory drone attacks on Israel.

After detaining the ship at Strait of Hormuz with 25 sailors, including 17 Indians, the Iranian troupes took the ship to a harbour in their country.

Of the 17 Indian sailors detained by the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, two are from Thoothukudi district – Princeton from Alanthalai and Celastine from Punnaikaayal.

Seeking early diplomatic intervention by the Indian External Affairs Ministry to ensure the safe release of the detained Indian sailors, members of Alanthalai Seafarers’ Association submitted a petition in the Collectorate on Monday. The petitioners said the Indian Government should hold talks with its Iranian counterpart for releasing the ship with the sailors at the earliest, they said.

