Plea to ensure release of Kanniyakumari fishermen detained in Qatar

25 May 2021 19:40 IST

NAGERCOIL

Families of 20 fishermen, who were reportedly detained in March last by the authorities of Qatar for reportedly entering its territorial waters for fishing, have appealed to the Union Government to take immediate steps to ensure their safe release.

According to the families, 24 Indian fishermen, including 20 from Kanniyakumari district and 4 from Kerala, had ventured into the sea for fishing in two mechanised boats of one Hassan, an Iranian, from their base in Iran on March 22. On March 25, they were detained by Qatar for reportedly entering its territorial waters.

While the fishermen in one of the two boats were produced before the court in Qatar that slapped a fine of 50,000 Qatar Riyal (equivalent to ₹ 10 lakh) on the boat, the crew of the second boat is to be produced before the court on June 16. The court also ordered that the boat could be released only after the fine was paid.

“Since the boat owner is not ready to pay the fine, the fishermen in Qatar prison are facing the trouble. They somehow have reached their families here to narrate their ordeal. Hence, the Union Government should ensure the safe release of the detained fishermen,” said P. Justin Antony of International Fishermen Development Trust, who, on behalf of the families, has representations to the Centre.