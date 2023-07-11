Plea to ensure prescriptions are provided to patients in all government hospitals, PHCs

July 11, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought the response of the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to ensure that prescriptions are provided to patients in all government hospitals and primary health centres.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought response of the State on the petition filed by A. Sindhujaa of Madurai. The petitioner said that she gave birth to her second child in April and as per schedule her child had to be vaccinated in the sixth week from the date of birth.

She said that she had taken her child to a PHC. The petitioner alleged that the duty nurse administered five different vaccines and paracetamol to the child. The nurse also advised her to give paracetamol to the child, she said. The child became sick and had to be treated for paracetamol poisoning and liver damage.

As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, syrup for babies should be indicated ‘For paediatric use’. However, paracetamol used for adults was given to the child. As per medical code, doctors alone are permitted to prescribe drugs, she said.

Several incidents of medical negligence have been reported in government hospitals in the past few years. If this continues, then people will lose faith in government hospitals. The authorities should monitor the staff and provide periodical training to them, she said and sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that prescriptions are provided to patients in government hospitals and primary health centres.