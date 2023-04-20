April 20, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation to file a report to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to upgrade the basic infrastructure facilities at the Central Vegetable Market and the Flower Market in Mattuthavani in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a report on the petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K. K. Nagar, Madurai. The petitioner said that he had recently visited the markets and found that they lacked basic infrastructure facilities. Both the markets needed a major overhaul, for the benefit of the public, he said.

He said that thousands of people visit the Central Vegetable Market. However, the place lacks proper infrastructure facilities. More than 50 % of the street lights in the market were not in proper working condition. Cattle roam around the market freely. There were no adequate drinking water and toilet facilities at the market. The toilets at the market were mostly pay and use and were not maintained properly. The water tank was not cleaned regularly and the place also lacks an adequate number of dustbins, he said.

He complained that the situation at the Flower Market was also similar. The market lacked proper drinking water and toilet facilities. There were at least 100 shops and over 400 people work in the market. Hundreds of people visit the market daily. The water tanks at the market were usually empty and the toilets were not maintained properly. As a result, people do not use them. The petitioner also complained that waste was not disposed of properly and was found piled up at the market. Also, there were no proper parking facilities at the market, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to take immediate steps to maintain and upgrade the basic infrastructure facilities including drinking water, toilets, waste management, street lights and parking facilities at the Central Vegetable Market and the Flower Market in Mattuthavani.