Plea to ensure basic amenities at TNUHDB tenements in Rajakoor

April 18, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure basic facilities at Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Rajakoor in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai, who said the TNUHDB had constructed tenements at Rajakoor, but as there was a lack of basic amenities there, people were not willing to occupy the allotted houses.

The State should take steps to increase bus facilities, provide proper road connectivity, increase the number of police personnel in the police outposts and provide round-the-clock police security to the TNUHDB tenements. Steps should be taken to increase the number of street lights and ensure that they were in working condition. Only if the basic amenities were provided there, people would occupy the tenements, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT