Plea to ensure all government offices are accessible to differently abled persons

Updated - June 27, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to ensure that all government offices in the State were accessible to differently abled persons.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan ordered notice to authorities to a petition filed by S. Swamimalai Sundara Vimal Nathan of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

The petitioner said that a large number of public institutions remained inaccessible to the differently abled persons. There were no proper facilities such as ramps and lifts, he said.

He said that in Thanjavur district, most of the public and private institutions did not have the basic infrastructure making it difficult for the differently abled persons to access the building.

The corporations, municipalities, town and village panchayats should take up the responsibility of monitoring and ensuring that the buildings under their jurisdiction were accessible to differently abled persons, he said.

The petitioner said that ramps with handrails, lifts, wheelchairs, drinking water, toilets, Braille signage boards, parking reservations and other special facilities should be provided in all government offices under Section 45 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

