Plea to ensure 50% OBC reservation in medical seats

MADURAI

17 August 2020 18:32 IST

The Centre must ensure that the last month’s Madras High Court judgement to reserve 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in medical colleges for students from Other Backward Classes (OBC) was strictly enforced, said Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Student Federation of India (SFI).

DYFI State secretary S. Bala said here on Monday that of the 850 seats for postgraduate courses, 425 belong to students from OBC category. But those seats were given to students coming under other categories. SFI district secretary S. Veldeva said only 15% of seats were given to students belonging to Scheduled Castes though they were entitled to 18% reservation. This anomaly had robbed the opportunity for thousands of youth.

If it was enforced now, students who join from this academic year will stand to benefit, Mr. Bala said.