Plea to enhance victim compensation

MADURAI
Pointing to the need to enhance the quantum of victim compensation fund and its timely disbursement to victims, a petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a direction to the State to take necessary steps in this regard.
The petitioner, K.R. Raja of Madurai, sought enhancement of compensation payable to victims and said a time frame should be fixed to process each step so as to ensure speedy disbursement.
He said that the government had been revising prisoner’s wages once every five years and had also constituted a wage fixation committee. Similarly, the victim compensation fund should be revised for the benefit of those in need, the petitioner said.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi impleaded the State Legal Services Authority as a respondent and ordered notice to the State.
