Plea to end dog menace

TIRUNELVELI

As the street dog menace in Udaiyaarpatti and Megalingapuram areas near Tirunelveli Junction is going out of control with more people going for treatment for dog bite, a petition was submitted to the Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan to take immediate measures to put an end to the problem.

In her petition, DMK councillor Gogula Vaani of ward 12 said corporation officials should take effective steps to control street dog menace threatening the residents of the two areas. Since the public have suffered dog bite and are facing the threat everyday, the officials should take immediate measures to catch the stray dogs.

She said the drainage channel behind Hotel Aryaas should be desilted as the overflowing sewage was causing health hazards.

AIADMK councillor K. Chandrasekar of ward 28 said the drinking water tank installed on Bharathi Street in his ward in Tirunelveli Town should be cleaned besides repairing the damaged drinking water connection. Since 250 students of Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School have been moved to Bharathi High School due to space crunch, the corporation should create toilet and drinking water facilities there besides fitting new fans in the additional classrooms.

Residents of Bharathi Nagar submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water while the Tirunelveli Town Traders’ Association members urged the officials to relay the roads around Swami Nellaiyappar Temple before the Aani car festival.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, City Health Officer Rajendran and the senior officials of Tirunelveli Corporation were present.