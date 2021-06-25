Plea to ease lockdown restrictions

The lockdown restrictions must be eased to allow industries, buses and restaurants to function with 100% capacity, in the wake of fall in COVID-19 positive cases, said Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president B. Muruganantham.

In a release, he said that it had been more than 50 days since the imposition of lockdown restrictions following the rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the second wave. The lockdown affected the production in industries and many of the workers had lost their jobs. The entrepreneurs also could not travel to other places to collect their dues.

Hence, industries, commercial establishments, restaurants, textile shops, jewellery shops and buses must be allowed to function with no restrictions across the whole State, he said.