Plea to drain month-long stagnant rainwater around houses in two villages

January 22, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to Collector G. Lakshmipathi to take immediate steps for draining the water stagnating around their houses for more than a month, a group of residents from Vellaalanvilai near Udangudi submitted petition on Monday.

The petitioners from Vellaalanvilai said the Sadayaneri tank near Udangudi suffered breach following the heavy downpour on December 17 and 18 and the water surrounded the houses in the hamlet. Even though the officials, the ministers and MP K. Kanimozhi had visited flood-hit Vellaalanvilai, no step has been taken to drain the stagnant water, which has become an excellent mosquito breeding ground and vector-borne diseases have broken out.

Hence, the Collector should take steps for draining the nauseatingly smelling stagnant water and give adequate relief to the affected villagers. Since the houses of good number of Vellaalanvilai villagers had been damaged by the flood, they should be given new houses, the petitioners said.

A petition with similar plea was submitted by the residents of Puthiyampuththur Neeraavi Maettu Theru, where the stagnant rainwater is yet to be pumped out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the road along this street has been completely smashed by the stagnant rainwater, the District Collector should sanction cement road with drainage facility,” the petitioners appealed.

The flood-affected residents of Naanalkaadu village near Vallanaadu in the district complained that they were not given the flood relief by the village panchayat president and the officials.

“Even though the government had given relief materials meant for distribution to the flood-affected people, the relief was not properly disbursed. While most of the villagers’ houses were badly damaged in the flood, the relief of ₹ 10,000 was given only to a few while this assistance meant for others was swindled. Hence, the Collector should conduct an inquiry and take due action against the officials and the village panchayat president for the misappropriation of flood relief,” the petitioners said.

A group of residents from Mariammalpuram near Velloor near Srivaikundam complained that there was no safety for the women of the hamlet as they had to walk for about 5 km through nearby forest to take the buses. Hence, the Government should adopt the village, they said.

The Srivaikundam town Congress president K. Chiththirai submitted a petition seeking strengthening of the Marudhur tank bunds. He said breaches caused by recent flood in the irrigation tank had been plugged with sandbags as a temporary measure. Hence, the district administration should take steps for permanently strengthening the bunds of Marudhur tank with concrete bund, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.