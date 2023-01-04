Plea to divert water from Vaigai to Nattar canal

January 04, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a status report from Sivaganga district administration on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to divert water from the Vaigai to Nattar canal to benefit 16 villages in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the status report on a petition filed by P. Gandhi and V. Ukkirapandiayan of Sivaganga district, who said when the water released from Vaigai river reached Manamadurai, it was diverted to Nattar canal to fill tanks in 16 villages to irrigate agricultural lands.

They said the water storage in Vaigai dam had reached its maximum level, and release of water had become imperative to save crops. Though the excess water was released, it was not diverted to Nattar canal. Instead, the water was let into the sea.

If the situation continued, there would be a total failure of the crops and the farmers who benefited from the Nattar canal irrigation system would suffer irreparable loss and hardship, the petitioners said.