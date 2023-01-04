HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to divert water from Vaigai to Nattar canal

January 04, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a status report from Sivaganga district administration on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to divert water from the Vaigai to Nattar canal to benefit 16 villages in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the status report on a petition filed by P. Gandhi and V. Ukkirapandiayan of Sivaganga district, who said when the water released from Vaigai river reached Manamadurai, it was diverted to Nattar canal to fill tanks in 16 villages to irrigate agricultural lands.

They said the water storage in Vaigai dam had reached its maximum level, and release of water had become imperative to save crops. Though the excess water was released, it was not diverted to Nattar canal. Instead, the water was let into the sea.

If the situation continued, there would be a total failure of the crops and the farmers who benefited from the Nattar canal irrigation system would suffer irreparable loss and hardship, the petitioners said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.