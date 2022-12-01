Plea to distribute local produce in Pongal gift hampers

December 01, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

An agriculturalist from Thanjavur district has filed a public interest litigation petition before Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State to distribute Pongal gift hampers comprising produce that are produced in Tamil Nadu alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan of Kumbakonam. The petitioner said that only locally-produced goods should be procured for distribution. The court sought response from the State and adjourned the hearing.

The petitioner said that the government had been distributing Pongal gift hampers every January ahead of Pongal festival to rice card holders including families residing in Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camps. The gift hampers include a set of products. He complained that these products were being procured from other States. This could lead to procurement of products of low quality and misappropriation, too. It would result in the image of the State getting tarnished while leaving the people dissatisfied.

If the products are procured directly from farmers in the State at a fair price, it would benefit the local economy. So, preference should be given to produce that are cultivated and produced in Tamil Nadu. A representation was made in this regard to the authorities. However, no steps had been taken so far, he said.