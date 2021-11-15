Plea to display phone numbers of officials on school, college premises

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) has appealed to the district administration to display the phone numbers of the Collector and the District Child Protection Officer in all schools and colleges to save girl children from being sexually harassed and abused.

In a petition submitted during the weekly grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate here on Monday, TMMK district vice-president A.M. Maideen said instances of female school and college students being sexually harassed and abused were on the rise in the recent past and the victims, at times, were taking the extreme decision of committing suicide. Hence, school and college managements should be instructed to install within a deadline CCTV cameras in all classrooms and at vantage points of the premises.

Besides, the phone numbers of the Collector and the District Child Protection Officer should be displayed at all schools and colleges so that the victims could alert them if they were getting abused physically or sexually by anyone, the petition said.

The petitioners also appealed to the Collector to ensure dignified dress code for all students.

A group of contract labourers, who were involved in anti-COVID-19 operations, submitted a petition appealing to the State government to recognise them as ‘frontline workers’ and give them monetary benefits. They said the contract labourers were involved in anti-COVID and anti-dengue operations in the local bodies. However, they were not recognised as ‘frontline workers’.

They also said they were being given only ₹320 a day even though the government had fixed the wages as ₹388 a day.

A 17-year-old girl from a place near Tirunelveli Town staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate for a while on Monday. She said her father, a former railway employee, died in harness and she lost her mother to COVID-19 recently.

“After I was orphaned, my maternal relatives forcibly took all our property. Though I filed complaints with the police on a few occasions, no action was taken on my petition. Hence, the Collector should intervene to ensure my safety and the return of our properties so that I can continue my studies,” she said.