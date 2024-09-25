Plea to direct trial courts to refrain from mentioning caste, religion of witnesses

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the High Court Registry on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to trial courts to refrain from mentioning the caste and the religion of witnesses in depositions and other documents unless it was directly relevant to the case.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the Registry on the petition filed by advocate O.R. Gokul Abimanyu of Madurai, who said this was the practice in all trial courts and every deposition contained the details of the caste and the religion of the witnesses.

He said he failed to understand the reason for the trial courts in mandating the witnesses to give those details and recording them in the deposition. While the judicial system strived to uphold the principles of equality and impartiality, the disclosure of a witness’s caste during the evidence and mentioning it had potential to introduce biases.

There was every possibility that judges, prosecutors or any court officers might be prejudiced by knowing the details of the caste or the religion of witnesses. This could compromise the objectivity required in judicial proceedings, he said.

The trial courts could very well decide matters without knowing those details. It was high time that the trial courts refrained from collecting the details of the witnesses, he said.

He said the Supreme Court had directed the trial courts to refrain from collecting such details. However, the trial courts were continuing to collect them, the petitioner said. The court posted the matter for hearing to November 4.