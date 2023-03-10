Plea to dig trenches, erect solar fences to ward off wild animals

March 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the State’s response to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to dig deep trenches and erect solar fences near forest boundaries in Kadayam, Courtallam and Kadayanallur in order to prevent wild animals from entering villages in these areas and destroying crops.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the response of the authorities to the petition filed by S. Vincent, president of a Farmer Producer’s Group in Tirunelveli district, who said Kadayam, Courtallam and Kadayanallur town panchayats were situated in the foothills of the Western Ghats.

He said wild animals entered the villages and damaged agricultural lands and crops. The animals sometimes brutally attacked villagers, even leading to their deaths. The villagers were fed up with seeking compensation for crop damage and money for the treatment of wounds caused by animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner said though several representations had been made to the authorities concerned, no action had been taken.