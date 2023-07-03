July 03, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to file a status report to the public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to develop an upgraded government primary health centre (PHC) to a secondary level healthcare facility in Thondi in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought a report to a petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Thondi. The petitioner said that the upgraded government PHC should be developed into a secondary level healthcare facility.

He said that considering the number of residents in Thondi, the PHC should have five medical officers. However, as per an RTI reply, there were no medical officers in the PHC which has a total of 30 beds. People are referred to the government hospital in Ramanathapuram which is 50 km away.

He said that he had earlier filed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to upgrade the PHC. The State had informed the court that there was a proposal to upgrade the PHC to a government hospital. Taking note of the same, the petition was closed. However, no action has been taken to upgrade the PHC so far, he said.

The petitioner said that he and the Block Medical Officer had made representations to the authorities to upgrade the PHC to a secondary level healthcare facility. However, no action was taken in this regard, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities to upgrade the PHC.

