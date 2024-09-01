GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to desilt Sellur tank

Published - September 01, 2024 04:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation to file a status report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to desilt Sellur tank and remove water hyacinth and Prosopis Juliflora.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation to file a status report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to desilt Sellur tank and remove water hyacinth and Prosopis Juliflora. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation to file a status report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate steps to desilt Sellur tank and remove water hyacinth and Prosopis Juliflora from the tank.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the report from the authorities to the petition filed by R. Abubakkar of Madurai.

The petitioner said that the desilting works were last carried out in the tank in 2019. The removal of Prosopis Juliflora was part of the desilting work, but it was not removed completely. Water hyacinth was also spread over the tank. The tank had deteriorated over the years, he said.

He said that the ayacut of Sellur tank is 72.73 hectares. However, at present, there was no cultivation in the ayacut area, since the whole ayacut has been urbanised. The tank is used for groundwater recharge for the surrounding areas. It is just and necessary to rejuvenate Sellur tank, he said.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate steps to desilt Sellur tank and deepen the catchment area, remove water hyacinth and Prosopis Juliflora from the tank, prevent the mixing of waste into the tank and repair the fence around the tank.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities. However, no action has been taken so far, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 20.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.