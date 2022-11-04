Plea to deploy high-speed rescue-cum-ambulance boat in every coastal district

The State government should deploy a high-speed rescue-cum-ambulance boat with modern communication gadgets in all coastal districts to rescue fishermen in distress in high seas due to health issues or hostile weather, appealed fishermen during the fishermen grievances redress meet held here on Friday.

When the then DMK government deployed a rescue boat ‘Muthu’ in Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour in 1998, the Department of Fisheries failed miserably to appoint the crew for operating this boat. Hence, the ₹1 crore vessel, without any operation and maintenance, sunk in the fishing harbour where it had been berthed and the wreckage was retrieved later so as to ensure the safety of other fishing boats operating from the harbour.

Raising this issue in the meeting, S. J. Gayes, president of Thoothukudi district Country Boat and Catamaran Fishermen Association, said the high-speed rescue-cum-ambulance boat should be deployed in every coastal district to assist and rescue fishermen suffering from sudden health issues while fishing on high-seas or encountering mishaps due to inclement weather.

Moreover, the fishermen should be provided with life jackets, he said.

When fisherman Esakkimuthu of Conch Divers’ Union appealed to the officials to expand the Terespuram fish landing facility, Fisheries Department Engineer Saravanakumar said a proposal had been prepared to implement this scheme on an outlay of ₹21 crore.

Fisherman Kebiston said the governments should give more time for the fishermen to register their comments or opinion on the Coastal Regulatory Zone notification. “Since the CRZ notification, in its present form, will seriously affect the welfare of the fishermen, it should be released in Tamil also so that the fishermen can understand it fully. Moreover, it should be finalised only after getting the opinion of the fishermen by giving more time,” he said.

When fisherman Alban of Fatima Nagar appealed to the Collector to take steps for preventing sea erosion in Inigo Nagar beach on Thoothukudi outskirts, Dr. Senthil Raj replied that the officials concerned would be asked to inspect the spot for taking appropriate measures to check the problem.

As conch diver Paramasivan of Mettupatti appealed to the officials to artificially increase conch population in the sea, Dr. Senthil Raj, who recently sea-ranched 5 lakh hatchery-produced pearl oyster in the Gulf of Mannar, assured that appropriate steps would be taken in this regard. “We were getting 100 conches a day several years ago… Now, getting even 10 conches a day has become a tough job. Hence, the government should take steps to increase conch population and the corals,” Mr. Paramasivan appealed.

Conch diver Senthil Kumar urged to the officials to give pension to the aged conch divers while mechanised boat labourers’ association secretary Sujith urged the officials to create toilets, drinking water and dormitory at the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour.

Fishermen from Kombuthurai, Singithurai, Amali Nagar and Alanthalai appealed to the Collector to construct groynes in their villages.

As the meeting commenced, Dr. Senthil Raj handed cheques worth ₹1.07 lakh towards the daily allowance of ₹250 a day to the families of six fishermen who went missing while fishing in deep sea.