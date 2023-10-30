HamberMenu
Plea to demolish dilapidated water tanks and construct new ones in R.S. Mangalam

October 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to Ramanathapuram district administration on a public interest litigation petition that complained about dilapidated condition of four overhead water tanks in RS Mangalam.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to demolish the dilapidated water tanks and construct new ones.

He said that three water tanks had a capacity of one lakh litres each and one had a capacity of four lakh litres. One of the water tanks was located near a government primary school. Also, there was a residential block nearby. Every day close to 1,000 people use the pathway near the water tank. The dilapidated water tank posed a threat to the people, he said.

The petitioner said that the water tank was constructed over 20 years ago and was not maintained properly. The other three water tanks were also not maintained properly.

Despite several representations, no action had been taken to demolish them, the petitioner said. During the course of the hearing, the authorities submitted that funds were allocated for renovation of one water tank and sought time to get instructions with regard to the other three water tanks. Taking note of it, the court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

