Plea to demolish dilapidated Health Sub Centre building and construct a new one

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the district administration on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to demolish a Health Sub Centre building which was in a dilapidated condition and construct a new one in Anjukottai in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and P.T. Asha sought response from the authorities on a petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. He sought a direction to the authorities to construct a new Health Sub Centre at Anjukottai.

The petitioner said that the present building was constructed over 30 years ago and it served people from over 20 villages. However, since the building was not maintained properly, it was in a dilapidated condition. Due to the damaged condition of the building, the centre remained closed most of the time and people were forced to visit Tiruvadanai Government Hospital which was far away.

The building may collapse any time. Therefore, it had to be demolished in order to safeguard the public and a new building should be constructed. A representation made to the authorities in this regard was not considered, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to construct a new building. A delay in taking action will cause severe danger to the public and lead to irreparable loss and injury, he said. The court adjourned the hearing till June 8.