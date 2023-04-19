April 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition that complained about the dilapidated condition of a government building in Thondi in Ramanathapuram district. A new building should be constructed and the dilapidated building should be demolished, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the authorities on the petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Thondi. The petitioner complained about the dilapidated condition of the building in which the Village Administrative Office and the Revenue Inspector Office were functioning in Thondi.

He said that the building located near the new bus stand was constructed in 2000. Without proper maintenance, it was in a dilapidated condition. The roof of the building could collapse any moment. However, the offices were still functioning in the building and people were frequenting it.

In order to safeguard the public, the dilapidated building should be demolished and a new building should be constructed. Though several representations were made to the authorities, they were not considered, he said. The petitioner said that it was necessary to demolish the dilapidated building and construct a new one.