Plea to defreeze agriculture cooperative society’s transactions to help depositors

April 04, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to Collector K. Senthil Raj to take immediate steps to return their deposits and savings from the inoperative Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society, the depositors submitted a petition to him on Monday.

The petitioners, mostly traders, said the Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society had collected money from the public and the traders as “daily savings” and deposits to the tune of few crore of rupees. It enjoyed excellent membership base as members could pay the money to the society’s official, who collected the savings and the deposits at the doorsteps of the members. After financial irregularities were detected in the Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society, its financial transactions had been frozen for the past several months. This resulted in the members not being able to withdraw their deposits with maturity.

“Even as the traders are in need of their savings to expand their business, they cannot get their money back. Since any loan we take from the moneylenders will land us in trouble, we cannot prefer such borrowings. Hence, the Collector should take steps for releasing the savings and the deposits of the members of Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society,” the petitioners said.

In their petition, a group of villagers from Mooppanpatti near Kovilpatti said free house sites were given to 155 beneficiaries by the Department of Backward Class and Most Backward Class Welfare in the year 2000 in a land close to Mooppanpatti. Since none of these beneficiaries had constructed a house in the plots, the Collector should cancel these allotments and give it to those who had no house in Mooppanpatti, they appealed.

Members of Untouchability Eradication Front submitted a petition seeking action against those who forced sanitary worker Sudalaimadan of Udangudi town panchayat to commit suicide and the compensation of ₹50 lakh to his family.

Villagers from Katcheri Thalavaipuram near Ottapidaaram submitted a petition accusing a few individuals of attempting to sell the land allotted for public purpose by the Department of Adi Dravida Welfare. The Collector should take action against the culprits who had created forged land records, they said.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Traders Association’s Muthiahpuram – Mullakkaadu area submitted a petition seeking stationing of an ambulance in their area to assist the accident victims immediately.