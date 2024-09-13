GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to declare Samanatham tank in Madurai a bird sanctuary

Updated - September 13, 2024 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Samanatham tank in Madurai district.

Samanatham tank in Madurai district. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State government to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to declare Samanatham tank in Madurai district as a bird sanctuary.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the response of the authorities concerned to a petition filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai. The petitioner said that the total extent of Samanatham tank located in Tiruparankundram block in Madurai district was around 550 acres. He said that over 300 rare species of birds were sighted at the tank which also supported a variety of plant and animal life.

He sought a direction to the authorities to declare Samanatham tank as a Bird Sanctuary under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities concerned. However, action was yet to be taken, the petitioner said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:22 pm IST

