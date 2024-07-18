Plea to declare Kesampatti area as biodiversity heritage site

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government must declare areas surrounding Kesampatti as a biodiversity heritage site to protect some of the endangered species such as grey slender loris (devangu) which are listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of India, 1972, say conservationists and villagers of Kesampatti panchayat in Madurai district.

This place lies on the Melur - Alampatti - Pattur - Sekkipatti - Natham route.

C. Jeeva, a resident of Kesampatti, said, “In the absence of boards cautioning vehicles to slow down on this road on the fringes of the forest area (Azhagarkoil hill range lies west of this road) and lack of awareness of the presence of many animal species, speeding vehicles knock down slender loris and other mammals and reptiles.”

Not only sender loris, the sacred groves of the forests which come under the control of Revenue Department has to be protected to maintain the sanctity and cultural heritage of temples located there.

To impress the Tamil Nadu Forest Department about the importance of the area, Madurai Nature and Cultural Foundation conducted a study to record the presence of important species of flora and fauna.

M. Tamildasan, who headed the study, said they studied areas surrounding three of the sacred groves – Kombu Thooki Ayyanarkoil, Moongil Parai Karuppukoil, Thirani Karuppukoil – to find out the presence of species such as slender loris.

“In the day-long-study, we found that there were 18 species of mammals, more than 18 species of birds, 30 species of butterflies, six species of dragonflies,” he added.

“Had we conducted a study for a week or more, we could have recorded more number of species. About 40 km of areas surrounding the sacred groves were studied to learn about the biodiversity. As this forest lies east of Azhagarkoil hill range, even big species like sambar deer could have been found,” Mr. Tamildasan added.

To protect the rich biodiversity of these areas, Tamil Nadu government should announce it as biodiversity heritage site and place pictorial signboards of animals to caution the drivers to slow down where animals used to cross the road.

As species such as slender loris were found only in Sri Lanka and southern India, its count should not go down. So, constructive steps should be taken to protest them, Mr. Tamildasan said.

