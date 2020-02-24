Plea to declare Jaya birth anniversary govt. function dismissed

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the State to declare the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (February 24) a government function.
Dismissing the petition filed by M. Manimaran of Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran observed that the petition was filed only because it coincided with the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister.
The petitioner pointed out that the former Chief Minister had introduced various welfare schemes for the benefit of the public. She was a recipient of several awards and also recognised as an important leader, he said.
Though he had sent a representation to the State to declare her birth anniversary a government function, there was no response to it, he said.
