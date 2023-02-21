ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to declare holiday on ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha,’ close Tasmac shops

February 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to declare a local holiday and close all the Tasmac shops in and around Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on account of ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha’ which is scheduled to be held on March 6.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by R. Kannan of Kumbakonam. The petitioner said that on March 6, ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha’ will be celebrated in Kumbakonam. During the festival, a large number of devotees are expected to gather at Kumbakonam to take a holy dip in Mahamaham tank.

Deities from all the temples in Kumbakonam are brought to the Mahamaham tank and at noon, all the deities are taken into the tank. The devotees take a dip in the holy tank. It is called Theerthavari, he said.

Recently, the government declared a public holiday on account of Thai Poosam festival as well as a local holiday on account of Thyagaraja Aradhana festival. Therefore, a local holiday should be declared on account of ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Considering the welfare and the protection of the public and the devotees, Tasmac shops in and around Kumbakonam should be closed in order to avoid law and order problems, he said.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities. However, no action was taken by the authorities so far, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US