Plea to declare holiday on ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha,’ close Tasmac shops

February 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to declare a local holiday and close all the Tasmac shops in and around Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on account of ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha’ which is scheduled to be held on March 6.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by R. Kannan of Kumbakonam. The petitioner said that on March 6, ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha’ will be celebrated in Kumbakonam. During the festival, a large number of devotees are expected to gather at Kumbakonam to take a holy dip in Mahamaham tank.

Deities from all the temples in Kumbakonam are brought to the Mahamaham tank and at noon, all the deities are taken into the tank. The devotees take a dip in the holy tank. It is called Theerthavari, he said.

Recently, the government declared a public holiday on account of Thai Poosam festival as well as a local holiday on account of Thyagaraja Aradhana festival. Therefore, a local holiday should be declared on account of ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha.’

Considering the welfare and the protection of the public and the devotees, Tasmac shops in and around Kumbakonam should be closed in order to avoid law and order problems, he said.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities. However, no action was taken by the authorities so far, he said.