Plea to curb stray dog menace

Published - August 08, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition which complained about the stray dog menace in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the authorities on a petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai, who said lack of awareness contributed to the increasing stray dog crisis.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to remove stray dogs from public places, implement the provisions of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001, initiate vaccination and sterilisation drive in the State. He said he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard, but no action was taken.

