Plea to curb stray cattle menace

February 19, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed Ramanathapuram district administration to file a status report to a public interest litigation petition that complained about stray cattle menace in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the authorities to file a status report to the petition filed by S. Thanukodi of Thamaraikulam in Ramanathapuram district.

The petitioner complained that stray cattle were found loitering around on the roads and it hindered the free flow of traffic. The authorities concerned must warn cattle rearers of appropriate action. Stray cattle should be impounded in order to curb the menace, he said.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities seeking appropriate action be taken in this regard. However, no action was taken so far, he said. He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to consider the representation made and pass appropriate orders. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

