March 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to curb malpractices at direct purchase centres (DPCs).

Hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Thanjavur district secretary of Thanjai Mavatta Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Sundara Vimalanathan, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought to know the steps being taken by the authorities to prevent corruption and malpractices at the DPCs.

The petitioner complained that the paddy DPCs had become the biggest hub of exploitation of farmers. He said the officials were charging additional cost per quintal of paddy from the farmers. He also complained about the delay in procuring paddy at the DPCs.

The farmers were waiting at the DPCs, exposed to the hot sun and rain. When it rained, the price of paddy fell due to dampness, he said. He sought a direction to the authorities to install closed-circuit television cameras at all the DPCs in Madurai and Thanjavur districts to curb corruption and malpractices. Appropriate action should be taken against erring officials, he said.

He also sought a direction to the State to ensure issuance of printed receipts containing details of quantity of paddy brought to the DPCs, date, time and name of the farmer. The court adjourned the hearing till April 5.