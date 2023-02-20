Plea to convert unmanned level crossing to manned level crossing

February 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the Southern Railway and the Virudhunagar district administration to a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to convert an unmanned level crossing to a manned level crossing at Thailakulam in Virudhunagar district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri sought response of the authorities to the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Dhasarathapandian of Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district. The petitioner said that there were around 1,000 families residing in the Thailakulam village. He said that agricultural lands and a burial ground were situated on the other side of the level crossing. The villagers had to cross the level crossing to reach the agricultural lands.

Earlier, for the conversion of the metre gauge into broad gauge, the railway gate and the pathway had been removed. Though, the railway authorities had said that the pathway would be restored, they have now proposed to construct walls on both sides of the level crossing as it was unmanned, he said.

Instead of constructing walls at the level crossing, the railway authorities could convert the unmanned level crossing to a manned level crossing for the welfare of the public, the petitioner said.