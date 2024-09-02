Plea to convene steering committee meeting to streamline food testing procedure

Food grain merchants in Madurai have demanded the Tamil Nadu government to convene State-level steering committee meeting to resolve issues pertaining to discrepancies in food sample testing procedure conducted by Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Krishnamoorthy, secretary, Madurai Oil and Oil Seeds Association, listing out the problems faced by the traders in delayed sample testing, said, “Even if a food sample is taken by the food safety officials during the shelf-life of the product, the government labs testing the products are not adhering to the time limit of 14 days for testing the sample.”

Due to this, he alleged, the sample is sometimes tested even after the expiry date. “This neglectful attitude of officials in overlooking the expiry date of the product cost the traders or manufacturers lakhs of rupees,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a particular incident which happened in a food analysis laboratory in Thanjavur in 2021, the lab had notified a designated officer about its delay of testing the food sample by 570 days, he said.

“When the testing period is just 14 days, the lab has taken 570 days for testing. Even an ordinary person with no knowledge about the testing procedure can point out the flaw in the process,” Mr. Krishnamoorthy said.

Even after the warning of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2019 to initiate strict against the labs and officials who test the food products after the expiry dates this practice continues, he said.

“The labs should be careful while testing the samples as even a small mistake might cost the merchant a fortune. During such incidents, when the mistake was committed by the officials, they end the matter by saying it was a corrigendum. But, due to the small mistake the trader would have to suffer by fighting the case in the court,” he said.

Such glaring flaws in the Food Safety Department could be solved by the steering committee which has not met in Tamil Nadu for the last two years, he added. “When the meeting headed by the Chief Secretary is conducted, the traders could represent their grievances to the FSSAI officials and State government officials who would be present there,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.