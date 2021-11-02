Plea to construct permanent building for library

02 November 2021 20:30 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to construct a permanent building for the Karambakudi branch library in Pudukottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar ordered notice in the petition filed by S. Shanmugam of Karambakudi. The petitioner said that the library as of now was functioning from a rental building that lacked adequate infrastructure. People were finding it difficult to access the library, he said.

He said that a place was already earmarked for the construction of the permanent building in 2014. But, steps were yet to be taken to construct the permanent building. The permanent building should be constructed with adequate infrastructure for the benefit of the students who are preparing for the competitive examinations and the general public, he said.